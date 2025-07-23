Coca-Cola to launch cane sugar version of Coke after Trump push

WASHINGTON: Coca-Cola said on Tuesday (Jul 22) it will introduce a version of its flagship soft drink made with US-grown cane sugar this fall, following calls from President Donald Trump.

"We're going to be bringing a Coke sweetened with US cane sugar into the market this fall, and I think that will be an enduring option for consumers," Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey told analysts on a call.

The new product will serve as an alternative to the company’s standard US formula, which uses high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), a sweetener long criticised by Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

Trump had earlier said the change was underway. "This will be a very good move by them – You’ll see. It’s just better!" he wrote on Truth Social last week.

At the time, Coca-Cola did not confirm the claim, though it said it appreciated Trump’s “enthusiasm” for the brand.

Quincey on Tuesday said the traditional corn syrup version of Coke will remain on shelves, with the cane sugar formula offered as a separate option.

Mexican Coke, which uses cane sugar, is already sold in some US markets at a premium and is often preferred by consumers who view it as more natural in taste.

Trump has not specified what prompted his push, though the move will not affect his favourite drink, Diet Coke, which he frequently consumes and has delivered to the Oval Office via a special button.

HFCS gained popularity in the 1970s due to US government subsidies for corn and high tariffs on imported sugar. Any move away from corn-based sweeteners could spark concern in the Corn Belt, a Midwestern region that has been a core base of support for Trump.

Both cane sugar (sucrose) and HFCS are composed of fructose and glucose, though they differ structurally. Most research suggests the two have similar effects on health.

Diet Coke, Trump’s beverage of choice, is sweetened with aspartame, a substance classified as a "possible carcinogen" by the World Health Organization’s cancer research agency.