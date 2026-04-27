Suspect in Washington dinner shooting set to appear in court

WASHINGTON: The man accused of shooting a US Secret Service agent as he tried to breach security at a Washington dinner where President Donald Trump was present is expected in court on Monday (Apr 27) to face criminal charges.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, is scheduled to make his first appearance in Washington federal court, two days after authorities said they foiled an attack at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, an annual black-tie gathering of journalists and politicians.

Charges have not yet been formally filed, but US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, said Allen would be charged with assault on a federal officer and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said other charges, including attempted assassination, were possible, but that the investigation remains ongoing.

Allen left a manifesto with family members referring to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin” and discussing plans to target senior Trump administration officials, who were present in the hotel ballroom. Blanche said his targets likely included Trump himself.

Allen booked a room at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the dinner took place, and travelled from California to Washington by train, officials said.