World

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz
World

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz
Liverpool's Luis Diaz warming up before a match. (File photo: Reuters/Molly Darlington)
29 Oct 2023 08:50AM
BOGOTA, Colombia: Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday (Oct 28) said the mother of Liverpool football player Luis Diaz had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia.

However, officials were still searching for his missing father.

The Colombian attorney general's office earlier said that it assembled a team of investigators to search for the couple in Barrancas, a municipality in Colombia's northern La Guajira province.

The National Police confirmed the rescue of Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, and said she spoke with director William Rene Salamanca.

Premier League club Liverpool signed Colombia winger Diaz in a multi-million dollar deal in January 2022.

Source: Reuters/gr

