Landslide buries bus in Colombia, killing at least 34

BOGOTA: At least 34 people died when a landslide buried a bus in northwestern Colombia on Sunday (Dec 4), the government disaster agency said on Monday.

The landslide, caused by heavy rain, hit the bus on the road between the villages of Pueblo Rico and Santa Cecilia in Risaralda province - about 230km northwest of the capital Bogota - the national agency for managing risks and disasters (UNGRD) said in a statement.

Rescuers are digging through the mud for survivors and authorities said nine people have been rescued alive. One of those was a 7-year-old girl found clinging to her deceased mother, said Risaralda Governor Victor Tamayo.

President Gustavo Petro described the incident as a tragedy in a Twitter message.

"Solidarity with the families of the victims," Petro said, pledging support from the national government.