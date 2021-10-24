Colombia's most-wanted drug lord 'Otoniel' captured

BOGOTA: Colombia's most-wanted drug trafficker, Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as "Otoniel," was arrested by the country's authorities, the government said Saturday (Oct 23).

Colombia had offered a reward of up to 3 billion pesos (about US$800,000) for information concerning Otoniel's whereabouts, while the US government had put up a reward of US$5 million for information leading to his arrest.

Presidential adviser Emilio Archila praised "the capture in Necocli of Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias 'Otoniel,' head of the Gulf Clan," in a message on Twitter. The gang is the most powerful among Colombia's drug traffickers.

The capture of the head of Colombia's largest narcotrafficking gang signals a major victory for the conservative government of President Ivan Duque, whose country is the world's top cocaine exporter.

After stints as a left-wing guerrilla and later paramilitary, Otoniel, 50, took over the leadership of the Gulf Clan, previously known as the Usuga Clan, from his brother Juan de Dios, who was killed by police in 2012.

Clan del Golfo has around 1,200 armed men - the majority former members of far-right paramilitaries. The gang is present in almost 300 municipalities in the country, according to the independent think tank Indepaz.

The capo was captured in Necocli, one of the Gulf Clan's main outposts, located near the border with Panama.