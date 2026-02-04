Colombia's Petro meets Trump after months of tensions

"FIGHT AGAINST DRUG TRAFFICKING"

But after an apparently warm phone call on Jan 7 the two agreed on Tuesday's talks.



Petro said on X shortly before the meeting that during the talks he was "determined to continue strengthening the relationship between two nations that share a common goal: the fight against drug trafficking."



In an apparent reference to the strikes on drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific that have killed more than 100 people, he added that he wanted to do so "from an approach that prioritizes life and peace in our territories."



In an olive branch to Trump hours before their talks, Petro extradited an accused drug lord to the United States after a months-long suspension on such transfers.



Colombia also abruptly agreed on Friday to accept US deportation flights -- reversing the very decision that triggered the falling-out between Trump and Petro last year.



"I mean, he's been very nice over the last month or two," Trump said on Monday. "He was certainly critical before that, but somehow, after the Venezuelan raid, he became very nice. I look forward to seeing him."



Trump said they would also be "talking about drugs, because tremendous amounts of drugs come out of his country."



As with other Latin American nations, he has been pushing Colombia, the world's biggest producer of cocaine, to crack down on the trade.