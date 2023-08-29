Commerce secretary says US wants to work with China

BEIJING: The United States wants to work with China to solve problems such as climate change and artificial intelligence, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told China's Premier Li Qiang at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday (Aug 29).

Raimondo is the latest Biden administration official to visit China in a bid to strengthen communications, particularly on economy and defense, amid concerns that friction between the two superpowers could spiral out of control.

"There are other areas of global concern, such as climate change, artificial intelligence, the fentanyl crisis, where we want to work with you as two global powers to do what's right for all of humanity," Raimondo said at the Great Hall of the People meeting.

Li said sound economic relations and trade cooperation would be beneficial not only to their countries but also to the whole world.

The United States and China used to be each other's largest trading partners but Washington now trades more with neighbors Canada and Mexico, while Beijing deals more with Southeast Asia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Raimondo told China's economy chief He Lifeng that the US does not seek to disengage from its rival.

"While we will never compromise in protecting our national security, I want to be clear that we will never seek to decouple or hold China's economy back," she said.

He Lifeng expressed Chinese concerns on topics including "Section 301" US tariffs, export controls and two-way investment restrictions, the Chinese government said.

Former US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs in 2018 and 2019 on thousands of imports from China valued at some US$370 billion at the time after an investigation found that China was misappropriating US intellectual property and coercing US companies to transfer sensitive technology to do business.