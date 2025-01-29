Smoke, looting as day of rage targets Kinshasa embassies

On Tuesday, they had taken control of its airport after raging street battles.



The demonstrators accused the other countries of diplomatic inaction.



"Enough is enough", "We're going to destroy everything here. Today, we're going to finish with Rwanda," shouted one demonstrator to applause in front of the building that houses the Rwandan embassy in Kinshasa.



Thick smoke billowed nearby from tyres set on fire.



"Death to Kagame", "Kagame killer", they shouted referring to the Rwandan President Paul Kagame.



The perimeter wall of the French embassy was also set on fire. Graffiti on it read: "Betrayal over a long period of time... let's end it now".



Protesters also targeted the embassies of Belgium, the United States and looted the Ugandan mission, taking away furniture on motorbikes and taxis.