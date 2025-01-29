Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Smoke, looting as day of rage targets Kinshasa embassies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Smoke, looting as day of rage targets Kinshasa embassies

Smoke, looting as day of rage targets Kinshasa embassies
People protest in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025, against the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels' advances into eastern Congos capital Goma. (Photo: AP/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi)
29 Jan 2025 02:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
KINSHASA: Vandalised embassies, looted supermarkets and piles of burning tyres marked chaotic demonstrations Tuesday (Jan 28) in DR Congo's capital Kinshasa to denounce the "inaction" of the international community over the conflict raging in Goma, the main city in the country's east.

On foot or on motorbikes, hundreds of angry demonstrators responding to the Paralyse the City call of a youth collective gathered in the upscale district of Gombe in the north of Kinshasa and targeted the embassies of Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, France, Belgium and the United States.

They accused Rwanda and Uganda of actively supporting the armed group M23 which after a lightning offensive in North Kivu province with the support of Rwandan troops entered the regional capital Goma on Sunday.
United Nations truck drivers and Congolese civilians who fled from Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo following fighting between M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), react at the border-post as they are received by Rwandan authorities in Gisenyi, Rubavu district, Rwanda, Jan 28, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)
A protester gestures, while tires and other objects burn, during a demostration in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Justin Makangara
On Tuesday, they had taken control of its airport after raging street battles.

The demonstrators accused the other countries of diplomatic inaction.

"Enough is enough", "We're going to destroy everything here. Today, we're going to finish with Rwanda," shouted one demonstrator to applause in front of the building that houses the Rwandan embassy in Kinshasa.

Thick smoke billowed nearby from tyres set on fire.

"Death to Kagame", "Kagame killer", they shouted referring to the Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The perimeter wall of the French embassy was also set on fire. Graffiti on it read: "Betrayal over a long period of time... let's end it now".

Protesters also targeted the embassies of Belgium, the United States and looted the Ugandan mission,  taking away furniture on motorbikes and taxis.
People protest in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, against the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels' advances into eastern Congos capital Goma.(AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi)
People who crossed from Congo disembark a truck in Gyseny, Rwanda, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, following M23 rebels' advances into eastern Congo's capital Goma. (AP Photo/Yuhi Irakiza)

"UNACCEPTABLE" ATTACKS

Demonstrators also broke into a supermarket nearby, taking milk, chicken and sweet packets, an AFP correspondent said.

One young man was injured in the leg, bleeding profusely but looters were too busy snatching goods to help him.

By morning, the call to demonstrate emptied the streets of their usual monstrous traffic jams.

Later, the few vehicles circulating in Gombe did so with a small tree branch visible - a sign of support for the anti-Rwanda movement.

Rwanda security officials check people crossing from Congo in Gyseny, Rwanda, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, following M23 rebels' advances into eastern Congo's capital Goma. (AP Photo/Yuhi Irakiza)
The Congolese government expressed regret over the "vandalism committed by the demonstrators" and called on "diplomatic and foreign personnel to exercise caution and restraint", according to a note to diplomatic missions from the Congolese foreign ministry.

France denounced the attacks as "unacceptable" while Kenya said ransacking an embassy was a serious violation of international law.

Congolese authorities called for calm.

"We have the right to express our anger but let's do it peacefully, let's not attack the consular structures," government spokesman Patrick Muyaya told state television RTNC.
Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Congo Rwanda

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement