Congressional lawmakers hear from Navy admiral overseeing boat strikes

WASHINGTON: The US Navy admiral who is retiring early from command of the campaign to destroy vessels allegedly carrying drugs near Venezuela spoke to key lawmakers Tuesday (Dec 9) as Congress seeks more answers on President Donald Trump's mission, which, in one instance, killed two survivors clinging to the wreckage of an initial strike.

The classified video call between Admiral Alvin Holsey, who will be retiring from US South Command in the coming days, and the GOP chairs and ranking Democrats of the Senate Armed Services Committee represented another determined step by lawmakers to demand an accounting from the Department of Defence on the threats against Venezuela and the strikes, especially after a report that two survivors were killed during one operation in September.

US Senator Roger Wicker, the Republican chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, declined to discuss the specifics of the call, but described Holsey as a “great public servant.”

Congress is also demanding that the Pentagon turn over unedited video of the strikes, as well as the orders authorising the attacks, as part of its annual defence authorisation bill. Wicker said that the Pentagon is weighing whether the video had “classified sections.”

The demands were evidence of the intense scrutiny being placed on the Sep 2 strike, which legal experts say may have violated the laws governing how the US military uses deadly force. Congressional leaders will also receive a wider foreign policy and national security briefing from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday afternoon.

“They are using expensive, exquisite American military capabilities to kill people who are the equivalent of corner dealers and not making progress interdicting the trafficking by the cartels,” said Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat.