Conor McGregor appeals rape case as he begins election bid

Lawyers for Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor's began an appeal Friday (Mar 21) after a woman won a civil court damages claim over her allegation that he raped her.

DUBLIN:

The appeal comes as the fighter announced plans to run in Ireland's presidential election this year.

Last November McGregor was ordered by an Irish court to pay damages to the woman who claimed that he "brutally raped and battered" her in a hotel in Dublin in 2018.

McGregor claimed they had consensual sex and shook his head as the jury returned their verdict awarding damages of 248,603 euros ($258,559) to Nikita Hand, who brought the case at Dublin's High Court.

Appealing the verdict, McGregor's lawyers told the Court of Appeal in Dublin on Friday that he wanted to introduce fresh evidence.

The case will return to court on May 2.

The appeal comes as the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star signalled a plan to launch an election bid in Ireland.

The vote to elect Ireland's next president, a largely ceremonial role without executive power, must be held by Nov 15.