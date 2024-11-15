COP climate talks not fit for purpose and need reform, say climate leaders

Friday's letter, signed by more than 20 experts, former leaders and scientists, including former UNFCCC boss Christiana Figueres and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, said the COP process had achieved much, but now needed an overhaul.

"It is now clear that the COP is no longer fit for purpose. Its current structure simply cannot deliver the change at exponential speed and scale, which is essential to ensure a safe climate landing for humanity," the letter said.

"This is what compels our call for a fundamental overhaul of the COP. We need a shift from negotiation to implementation, enabling the COP to deliver on agreed commitments and ensure the urgent energy transition and phase-out of fossil energy."

Others have also criticised the COP process in Baku.

Earlier this week Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called for urgent reform and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama spoke of leaders sitting on sofas and taking photographs while speeches at the summit played out on muted television screens.

Asked about the letter and the overall process, the COP29 Presidency's Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev said: "The process has already delivered ... so far by reducing the projected warming, delivering finance to those in need - and it's better than any alternative."

However he said the multilateral process was under pressure and that COP29 would be "a litmus test for the global climate architecture."