Protecting wildlife and ecosystems: Countries seek to reach agreement at biodiversity conference COP15

UNPRECEDENTED DECLINE OF ECOSYSTEMS

Scientists have repeatedly warned that human activities and climate change are threatening ecosystems and causing a dire decline in animals, plants, and other species. They are calling for urgent action at COP15 to contain the deterioration, calling it the “last chance” for nature.

“Nature is declining at an alarming rate. We've never seen that in history. 1 million species are now threatened with extinction,” said Ms Lin Li, senior director of global policy and advocacy at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) International.

“Global wildlife populations have declined by a staggering 69 per cent since 1970. So our relationship with nature is really dangerously unbalanced,” she added.

In the buildup to the conference being held from Dec 7 to 19, UN officials and experts have stressed on the need for a Paris-style agreement on biodiversity.

They are pressing for a treaty similar to the landmark global climate agreement adopted at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in 2015, which helped drive increased global awareness over the threat from climate change.

CONSERVATION PLEDGE

More than a hundred nations – including Germany, Japan and Britain – have called for a so-called 30x30 initiative, pledging the conservation aim of 30 per cent of nature by 2030, to be included in the new framework.

“One of the main focuses we're pushing for is a global agreement to protect and conserve at least 30 per cent of the world's lands and oceans by 2030,” said Mr Brian O'Donnell, director of conservation group Campaign for Nature.

“So an area-based conservation target that will make sure that habitat for wildlife is safeguarded, as well as those natural systems that are important for preventing storms.”