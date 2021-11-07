Chasm opens between COP26 words and climate action

GLASGOW, Scotland: COP26's first week saw keynote pledges to end deforestation, phase out coal and mobilise trillions for green investment. But observers say there is a gulf between host Britain's proclamations and the emissions cuts that must be achieved.

Mohamed Adow, director of the Nairobi-based climate think-tank Power Shift Africa, told AFP that there had been "two realities" at the global climate conference in Glasgow.

"One is the world of press releases by the UK government announcing a host of initiatives such as 'an end to coal', which suggest all is well and we've as good as cracked the climate crisis," he said.

"The other reality is outside this PR bubble. The climate deals in cold hard facts."

The conference aims to implement the Paris Agreement - including the goal of limiting temperature rises to between 1.5 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

British organisers are pushing to solidify 1.5 degrees Celsius as the summit's unequivocal temperature target.

They have also pushed for their much-repeated priorities - "coal, cars, cash and trees" - shorthand for actions to phase out polluting fuels and internal combustion vehicles, provide money to help the world decarbonise, and protect forests.

There was movement towards that end at COP26 this week.

A COP26 spokesman said that there had been "real momentum for climate action" including "commitments on ending our reliance on coal, increasing climate finance, tackling deforestation and plans to cut emissions".

But experts say that there is actually a glaring disconnect between what some called "inflated, rehashed pledges" and genuine progress on reducing fossil fuel emissions.