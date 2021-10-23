COP26 climate deal harder than Paris: Summit president

LONDON: Success at the upcoming COP26 climate summit is "definitely harder" than the 2015 Paris talks which resulted in a landmark accord, the British minister presiding over the gathering warned Saturday (Oct 23).

The Oct 31 to Nov 12 gathering in Glasgow is the biggest climate conference since the Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming.

Alok Sharma, the British minister in charge of the talks, told the Guardian newspaper that getting nearly 200 countries to commit to the emission targets to limit global temperature rises to less than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels was a daunting task.

"What we're trying to do here in Glasgow is actually really tough," he said.

"It was brilliant what they did in Paris" but "a lot of the detailed rules were left for the future", he added.

"It's like, we've got to the end of the exam paper and the most difficult questions are left and you're running out of time

"This is definitely harder than Paris on lots of levels."