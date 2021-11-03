COP26 coalition worth US$130 trillion vows to put climate at heart of finance

GLASGOW: Banks, insurers and investors with around US$130 trillion or 40 per cent of the world's capital at their disposal pledged on Wednesday (Nov 3) to put limiting climate change at the centre of their work.

An announcement made at the COP26 UN climate conference in Scotland commits its signatories to assuming a "fair share" of the effort to wean the world off fossil fuels.

A main aim of the COP26 talks is to secure enough national promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions - mostly from burning coal, oil and gas - to keep the rise in the global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But how exactly to meet those pledges, particularly in the developing world - is still being worked out. Above all, it will need a lot of money.

UN climate envoy Mark Carney, who assembled the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), put the figure at US$100 trillion of investment over the next three decades, and said the finance industry must find ways to raise private money to take the effort far beyond what states alone can do.

"The money is here - but that money needs net zero-aligned projects and (then) there's a way to turn this into a very, very powerful virtuous circle - and that's the challenge," the former Bank of England governor told the summit.

Carney's comments reflected a problem often cited by investors who, in the face of a myriad of climate-related risks, need to be sure that they are being accounted for in a transparent and preferably standardised way around the globe.