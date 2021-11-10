COP26 has 'mountain to climb' to curb warming as talks intensify

GLASGOW, Scotland: The president of the UN climate talks said on Tuesday (Nov 9) there was still a mountain to climb towards a goal of capping the global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius, as a research group said existing pledges would allow the Earth to warm far beyond that.

Britain's Alok Sharma told reporters that COP26 officials would soon publish the first draft of the so-called cover decision, which summarises the commitments of more than 190 countries, in a bid to focus minds in the three days remaining.

Climate activists and experts will pore over the document looking for items such as timelines to phase out public subsidies of fossil fuels, or provide long-promised funds to help poor countries tackle climate change.

These and a raft of other complex issues to be hammered out will determine whether the two-week Glasgow summit can succeed in keeping within reach the 1.5 degrees Celsius ceiling considered vital to avoid catastrophic climate consequences.

"We are making progress at COP26 but we still have a mountain to climb over the next few days," said Sharma.

The European Union's climate policy chief, Frans Timmermans, delivered a similarly blunt message, telling reporters, "the honest truth is we're not where we want to be, not even close".

The Climate Action Tracker (CAT) research group put a sobering number on the size of the task at hand, saying that all the national pledges submitted so far to cut greenhouse gases by 2030 would allow the Earth's temperature to rise 2.4 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels by 2100.

Scientists say 1.5 degrees Celsius - the aspirational goal set down in the 2015 Paris Agreement - is the most the Earth can afford to avoid an acceleration of the intense heat waves, droughts, storms, floods and crop failures it is already experiencing.

RISING SEAS

Underscoring the stakes for vulnerable nations, the tiny Pacific island of Tuvalu said it was looking at legal ways to keep ownership of its maritime zones and recognition as a state even if it is engulfed by rising seas.

"We're actually imagining a worst-case scenario where we are forced to relocate or our lands are submerged," its foreign minister, Simon Kofe, told Reuters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who opened the COP26 eight days ago and attended the first two days, will return to the conference on Wednesday, his spokesperson said.

To meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal, the United Nations wants to achieve "net zero" - where no more greenhouse gases are emitted than can simultaneously be absorbed - by 2050.And it says that will be impossible unless emissions - mostly of carbon dioxide from burning coal, oil and gas - are cut 45 per cent from 2010 levels by 2030.