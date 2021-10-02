Big nations must stretch further to limit climate change: US envoy Kerry

MILAN: The world's major economies must "stretch to do more" at next month's United Nations climate talks to show that they are serious about wanting to tackle global warming, United States climate envoy John Kerry said on Saturday (Oct 2).

The COP26 conference in Glasgow aims to secure more ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2.0 degrees Celsius - and to 1.5 degrees Celsius preferably - above pre-industrial levels.

"We now have about 55 per cent of global (gross domestic product) committed to undertake tracks that will hold the temperature to 1.5 degrees. There are other countries now sharpening their pencils," Kerry said during a pre-COP26 meeting in Milan, Italy.

"Well below 2.0 degrees Celsius means well below ... the common sense meaning of that is not 1.9, 1.8 or 1.7 (degrees)," he added.

New energy and funding pledges from the US and China have raised negotiators' hopes, but many Group of Twenty (G20) countries - including major polluters such as China and India - have yet to announce updates of their short-term climate action plans.