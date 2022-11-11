Maldives seeking renewed trust, reliable finance as climate change threatens ‘death sentence’

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: The Maldives’ environment minister said she hopes to leave the United Nations climate summit in Egypt with a sense of renewed trust between the developed and developing world, as well as an outcome on loss and damage.

Shauna Aminath told CNA at COP27 on Thursday (Nov 10) that global temperature rise was posing a death sentence for her country and many other small island nations, as she called for more ambition to address the causes and impacts of climate change.

“Even now with 1.1 (degrees Celsius rise), we are experiencing extreme weather. Our islands are getting flooded. Every single island in the Maldives is eroding. Every single island in the Maldives has run out of fresh drinking water,” she said.

“I can't even imagine a home when global temperatures overshoot 1.5 degrees.”

The Maldives has been a leading advocate for decades for climate change action, as slow onset impacts including sea level rise, erosion and changes in weather patterns, affecting food security, have worsened. Sea level rise is a problem for the entire world due to global warming, which causes glaciers to melt and the expansion of water in the ocean. For the past half a century, sea levels have been rising at an accelerating rate, the fastest in 3,000 years.