COP27 climate summit to test resolve of world battling war, inflation

An international climate summit starting next week in Egypt will test the resolve of nations to combat global warming, even as many of the biggest players are distracted by urgent crises ranging from war in Europe to rampant consumer inflation.

More than 30,000 delegates, including representatives from about 200 countries, will gather from Nov 6 to Nov 18 in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to hash out details on how to slow climate change and help those already feeling its impacts.

But with nations dealing with the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along with soaring food and fuel prices and stuttering economic growth, questions loom over whether they will act quickly and ambitiously enough to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

The chill in relations this year between top greenhouse gas emitters China and the United States does not bode well, experts say.

A United Nations report released last week showed that most countries are lagging on their existing commitments to cut carbon output, with global greenhouse gas emissions on track to rise 10.6 per cent by 2030 compared with 2010 levels.

Scientists say that emissions must drop 43 per cent by that time to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures – the threshold above which climate change risks spinning out of control.

Only 24 of the nearly 200 countries attending the COP27 talks have submitted new or updated emissions-cutting plans since last year's UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, even though all had committed to doing so, according to the UN climate agency.

A few countries, including Chile, Mexico and Turkey, are expected to release new plans during the Egypt conference, but it is unclear if any major developing economies like China and India will be among them.

"The chance for China to make another major move ahead of COP27 is low," said Li Shuo, a China climate expert at environmental group Greenpeace, who is familiar with the government's thinking.

Alden Meyer, international climate policy expert at E3G, said that the fraying of diplomatic ties between Washington and Beijing over issues including Taiwan and the war in Ukraine were a headwind for global climate progress, noting that past collaboration between the two had helped boost climate talks.

"Is it possible to make progress without the US and China collaborating? Yes, it is, but it's not easier," he said.

The administration of US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has been urging US and international oil and gas drillers to ramp up production to address tight global markets, lower consumer prices and offset supply disruptions linked to Russia's war on Ukraine - showing how the energy crunch has changed the policy priorities of a president who had campaigned on a promise to quickly put an end to the fossil fuel era.

The US delegation to the UN conference is likely to tout Biden's legislative victories on climate change, including passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included billions of dollars in subsidies for wind and solar power and electric vehicles.