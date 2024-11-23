COP29 in extra time as poor nations reject US$250 billion offer

"JOKE"

Obed Koringo, a Kenyan activist from CARE, said US$250 billion was "a joke".



"From Africa, where I come from, what we are saying is ... no deal is better than a bad deal," he said.



But Avinash Persaud, special advisor on climate change to the president of the Inter-American Development Bank, said that the offer showed the talks were "within sight of a landing zone" for the first time.



"There is no deal to come out of Baku that will not leave a bad taste in everyone's mouth," said the former advisor to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.



The United States and European Union have wanted newly wealthy emerging economies like China - the world's largest emitter -- to chip into the pot.



China, which remains classified as a developing nation under the UN framework, provides climate assistance but wants to keep doing so on its own voluntary terms.