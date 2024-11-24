COP29 final draft deal proposes 'at least' US$300 bn for poor nations

BAKU: Developed nations should pay US$300 billion a year by 2035 to help poorer countries deal with climate change, according to a new draft deal from UN climate talks published early on Sunday (Nov 24), after an earlier target of US$250 billion was rejected.

Reuters previously reported that the European Union, the United States and others wealthy countries would support the US$300 billion annual global finance target in an effort to end a deadlock at the two-week summit.

The document, described as a draft decision rather than a draft negotiating text like previous iterations, said nations had decided to set a goal "of at least US$300 billion per year by 2035 for developing country Parties for climate action".

The decision would need to be adopted by consensus before becoming final.