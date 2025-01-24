COP30 chief praises China's 'extraordinary' climate progress

Correa do Lago accused rich countries of trying to reduce their financial contributions to the global fight against climate warming, which he said was "deeply wrong" in view of their commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

At the COP30 meeting in the Amazon city of Belem in November, Brazil will push developed countries to step up their support for the developing countries' energy transition.

"We have to work so that countries with historical responsibilities play a greater role in the financial aspect," he said.

Correa do Lago has represented Brazil at every international climate summit since President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to power in January 2023.

He was appointed COP30 president on Tuesday, a day after United States President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the Paris Agreement for a second time and doubled down on the use of fossil fuels.

Correa do Lago admitted that, without US support, financing the global transition to clean energy would be "more difficult".