‘No money, no talk’: Analysts disappointed at divisive COP30 climate summit

Despite heightened calls for climate urgency, the COP30 climate summit concluded in Brazil last weekend without addressing the one issue many experts have called non-negotiable: A pathway to phase out fossil fuels.

The omission sparked disappointment across many countries and environmental groups, who warned that the world is not winning the fight against climate change.

James Chin, professor of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania, said the outcome reaffirmed the widening gap between rich and poor nations.

He said that wealthy countries remain unwilling to acknowledge their historic emissions or bear the financial responsibilities of climate mitigation, while developing nations face escalating climate losses and limited pathways to fund adaptation.

“There was basically no outcome for the meeting. At the end of the day, (rich nations) refuse to pay and this is where the big divide is,” he told CNA938.

“Mitigation of climate change costs billions and billions, and like (the saying goes), ‘no money, no talk’.”

A DECADE ON – LITTLE PROGRESS

Ten years after the Paris Agreement, parties were cautiously hopeful this edition of the United Nations’ climate conference would usher in renewed commitment. The 2015 Paris Agreement sought to limit future global temperature increases at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Instead, COP30 was among the most divisive summits so far and highlighted the fragility of international climate diplomacy, said observers.

More than 80 countries pleaded for a fossil fuel phase-out roadmap – but were drowned out by opposition from powerful petrostates and several major economies.