COP30 struggles over fossil fuels as Indigenous groups demand protection for Amazon

BELEM: Countries at the COP30 climate summit were still divided on Friday (Nov 14) over what they can agree on in a final deal, raising questions about whether the two-week talks can deliver a meaningful outcome.

Outside the venue, Indigenous groups protested against development pressures on the Amazon forest. They staged a sit-in at the entrance before securing a meeting with COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago.

The Munduruku Indigenous group said in a statement that Amazon destruction “cannot continue to enrich big companies”. Their territory in northern Brazil covers nearly 24,000 sq km, roughly the size of the US state of New Hampshire.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has highlighted Indigenous communities as central to this year’s negotiations. Protesters urged him to listen to their concerns, saying they refused to be “sacrificed for agribusiness”.

Brazil’s COP30 presidency has said the summit’s focus is on delivering past promises rather than creating new ones.