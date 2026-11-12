UN chief urges world leaders to tackle fossil fuels at COP31

While European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is coming to Antalya, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are staying away. COP31 coincides with an EU leaders' summit in Ireland on Thursday.



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi are also absent from the most recent list.



Unsurprisingly, US President Donald Trump, who pulled the United States out of the Paris Agreement and has not sent officials to climate talks since his re-election in 2024, is not attending the summit.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, who rarely attends COPs, will be represented by Vice President Han Zheng. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also absent.



The United States and China are the world's top economies and biggest emitters of planet-heating emissions.

LOW EXPECTATIONS

"It is a shame that some of the bigger European leaders aren't coming. We need Europe to be showing up strongly at this COP," Cosima Cassel, a climate diplomacy expert at think-tank E3G, told AFP.



Wopke Hoekstra, the EU's top climate official, said the absences were "not completely atypical" as leaders may have "practical" reasons for not being able to attend a summit.



But he also told reporters in Brussels that "expectations are not necessarily high" for this climate conference.



COP31 host Turkey is championing a voluntary initiative to accelerate the electrification of transport, buildings and industry, with a target of raising electricity's share of global energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035.



The EU has stressed that electrification must be "clean", which could spark debate over the role of oil, gas and coal in the Turkish proposal.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the world needs a "fair" energy transition that "takes into account the energy security and different development needs of different countries".