ANTALYA: Climate negotiators warned Tuesday (Nov 17) that a sprawling and contentious draft COP31 deal set the stage for tough negotiations before the UN talks in Türkiye end later this week.



The 18-page draft "cover decision" published by summit co-host Australia includes a broad range of demands, from calls for a phaseout of fossil fuels to a defence of climate science and age-old battles over finance.



The European Union's climate envoy, Wopke Hoekstra, told ministers that the draft as written could make the negotiations "untenable".



He later told reporters that while the document includes elements that the EU likes, it had "many of the characteristics of a shopping list" that reopens old issues.



"I think the cover decision does not go in the right direction and needs significant change," he said.



The talks are scheduled to end on Friday but climate negotiations usually run into overtime as agreements must be reached by consensus, meaning even a single country can block the entire process.



A delegate from an emerging country, who requested anonymity, said the draft text was a "compilation of red lines".



"I don't see how there might be a cover decision in three days," the delegate said.



Australian Climate Minister Chris Bowen, who is steering COP31 negotiations, acknowledged when he released the document on Monday that the text included elements "that not all parties agree on".



Bowen said there would be "at least one more draft" before the end of the week.