ANTALYA, Türkiye: The COP31 climate talks spilled into Saturday (Nov 21) as countries raced to secure a deal after a draft text dropped all mention of fossil fuels, exposing deep divisions over how to tackle global warming.

Nearly 200 nations remained deadlocked after two weeks of grinding UN talks in Türkiye, with negotiators working through the night after missing their scheduled Friday finish amid feuds over energy, science and finance.

Australia, which is presiding over the COP31 negotiations, raced against the clock to produce a third draft deal, with many delegates due to catch flights home.

"We are close to the finish line, but we are not there yet," COP31 President Murat Kurum, who is Türkiye's environment minister, told an assembly late on Friday that approved some technical matters.

Midway through his opening address, Kurum was forced to pause while a protester shouted "You are killing the future!" before being escorted from the hall.