COP31 to open in Türkiye, with climate goals under pressure from war and AI

ANTALYA, Türkiye: Representatives from nearly 200 countries will gather on Türkiye's Mediterranean coast on Monday (Nov 9) for two weeks of climate talks, as war-driven energy security fears, surging AI power demand and US disengagement put new pressure on the fight against global warming.

The US war with Iran has nations scrambling for oil cargoes and firing up coal plants; the rapid rollout of AI is pumping up power demand; and the world’s top historic greenhouse gas emitter is shunning climate cooperation for the second year running.

All that has created a challenging backdrop destined to complicate efforts by COP31 host Türkiye to land a strong deal, according to observers. "It's hard to be optimistic," said John Holdren, a professor of environmental policy at Harvard University.

Türkiye's COP31 presidency has centered this year's UN-sponsored summit on a goal to electrify more than a third of the global economy by 2035, up from around a fifth today. It is asking nations to sign onto a pledge supporting that target.

Theoretically, such a goal could help reduce planet-warming emissions by speeding the global shift away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles, furnaces, boilers, cookstoves, and other greenhouse gas-emitting equipment.

But climate advocates have criticised the pledge because it does not require that the additional electricity come from low-carbon sources. This has set up an early fight over whether electrification alone should count as climate progress.

A coalition of countries, including South Pacific island nations most vulnerable to sea level rise, are pushing more generally for a clearer global roadmap away from fossil fuels – a perennially controversial topic at climate summits.

Many oil- and gas-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia, argue that fossil fuels can still form a substantial part of the global energy mix in a climate-friendly world, provided they are paired with technologies that reduce or capture emissions.

Pressure is mounting for faster action on climate change.

A report by the United Nations Environment Programme published in October said the world is already set to overshoot 1.5°C of warming above pre-industrial times, the threshold set at the 2015 Paris climate summit.