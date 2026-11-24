COP31 failure exposes deep divisions, but unlikely to derail clean energy transition: Experts
Experts say falling renewable energy costs and growing clean technology investments will continue to drive climate action.
Collapsed talks at the COP31 climate summit have exposed deep rifts among nations over fossil fuels and climate financing, but the setback is unlikely to derail the global clean energy transition, experts say.
The United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, broke down over the weekend, ending without a final agreement among nearly 200 countries after they failed to resolve disagreements over fossil fuels.
COP31 negotiations chair Chris Bowen, who is Australia's climate minister, conceded he could not overcome what he called "unbridgeable red lines".
The talks ran more than two days beyond schedule, making COP31 the longest climate summit on record.
“The failure itself doesn't set back global climate policy very much, but it illustrates the fundamental problem that we have as a world community,” said Frank Jotzo, an environmental and climate change economics professor at the Australian National University’s (ANU) Crawford School of Public Policy.
Speaking to CNA’s Asia Now, he pointed to a deep division between fossil fuel producing and exporting countries on one side, and fossil fuel importers and countries that prioritise climate action on the other.
Another sticking point was the reluctance of wealthy nations to provide climate funding to developing countries to tackle climate change, Jotzo said.
Russell Marsh, Southeast Asia lead for energy transition and climate finance at think tank E3G, noted there were some positive developments at the summit despite the failure to reach a broader agreement.
He cited progress on the extension of a just transition programme, as well as voluntary agreements involving governments, businesses and other organisations.
“There wasn't the overarching consensus on this cover decision and that's disappointing. (But) it doesn't mean that no progress was made at COP31,” he CNA938 on Tuesday (Nov 24).
According to a statement by the UN climate change body, COP31 also made progress on climate finance and gave a significant boost to electrification, with countries representing around half the global economy backing a goal of 35 per cent electrification by 2035 or indicating plans to achieve it earlier.
CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION GAINING MOMENTUM
Despite the diplomatic deadlock, analysts say economic forces continue to drive the shift towards cleaner energy.
“The world economy is decarbonising, thanks to ever-diminishing costs of renewable energy technologies, better and more affordable electric transport options, etc,” said Jotzo.
“It is happening, and some backward-looking countries not getting on board isn't going to derail that train.”
He also added that annual investment in clean technologies is already substantially higher than investment in fossil fuels globally.
According to the International Energy Agency, global clean energy investment is estimated to reach US$2.2 trillion in 2026, nearly double the US$1.2 trillion projected for fossil fuels.
Mark Howden, founding director of the ANU Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions, similarly told CNA that the energy transition is increasingly being driven by economic considerations.
“The story behind the energy transition is no longer really one of leadership. It's no longer really one of environmental concerns. It's one of basic economics,” he said.
“Renewable energy and storage is the cheapest form of energy right now.”
Howden also highlighted the risks of relying on fossil fuels, citing supply disruptions and price volatility amid tensions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.
“Renewables and storage take out a lot of the volatility and give sovereignty to (the) energy system, energy security,” he said, adding that this is important for countries reliant on energy supplies passing through the strait, including those in Southeast Asia.
Marsh said COP31’s failure to reach a deal would have little impact on the region’s shift towards clean energy.
“This energy transition, particularly in Southeast Asia, is being driven by energy security concerns rather than just focusing on climate, and that's not going to change,” he said.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR CLIMATE COOPERATION?
Looking ahead, Jotzo said he did not expect major breakthroughs at COP32 or subsequent summits.
COP32 is scheduled to take place in Ethiopia in November next year.
Instead, he believes progress would come from smaller groups of countries stepping outside the UN’s consensus-based process and working together.
He pointed to the Santa Marta initiative, which emerged from COP30 in Brazil and brings together countries seeking to advance the transition away from fossil fuels without requiring consensus from all nations.
Still, experts believe the COP process remains essential despite its shortcomings.
“It’s still pretty clear that we do need a forum for international collaboration and cooperation. At the moment, that's the COP process. It would be hard to see us generate an alternative to that,” Howden said.
He warned that the failure to reach an agreement at this year’s COP31 could have repercussions for future COPs.
“A few countries find they can block progress, and that essentially gives them a green light to block progress even more in the following COPs,” he said.
He called for diplomatic and economic pressure on countries reluctant to acknowledge the role of fossil fuels in climate change, warning that little progress would be made without such measures.
“There does need to be some sort of break point engineered before Ethiopia,” he said.
Marsh noted that Ethiopia has more time to prepare for COP32 than co-hosts Türkiye and Australia had for COP31, as the latter two were confirmed in their leadership roles relatively late.
“What we want to see Ethiopia doing is start now with the diplomacy that needs to happen to bring together the countries that clearly didn't agree in COP this year,” he said.