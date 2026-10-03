NY governor vows to close loophole after alleged Cornell gang rape

"UNDER THE RUG"

Hochul slammed the conduct of the initial investigation into the victim's claims.



"She sat for hours and told (police) exactly what happened to her. And according to new reports, she could not have been clearer that she was 100 per cent confident that she had been raped," Hochul said.



"In what world would the police learn from a victim that she'd been literally gang raped while intoxicated ... in the fraternity house, and not elevate those allegations to the district attorney?"



James, a Democrat who has clashed repeatedly with US President Donald Trump, said Friday she would "review the facts, gather evidence, interview witnesses, and if warranted, pursue prosecutions."



Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said this week that he planned to file criminal charges against the seven men.



He said his office declined to prosecute in 2024 because the victim's testimony did not establish a lack of consent.



Following the allegations, Cornell closed the fraternity and temporarily suspended the students allegedly involved, several of whom were later expelled.



Cornell's student body held a campus meeting Thursday at which emotions ran high.



Speakers repeatedly attacked the college administrators for their handling of the case that has garnered nationwide attention.



"No public official gets to look the other way when the system breaks down and fails our young people. And as governor, I will not allow anyone to sweep this case under the rug," Hochul said Friday.