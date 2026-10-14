Cornell suspends frat parties after alleged gang rape
The university said the suspension would allow a review of fraternity life, after protests demanded accountability and better protection for survivors.
NEW YORK: Cornell University on Tuesday (Oct 13) suspended fraternities' parties and social events for the remaining academic year following outcry over an alleged gang rape at one of the elite college's all-male clubs.
The 2024 incident, as alleged in a graphic lawsuit filed last month, has drawn accusations that the Ivy League institution in New York state failed to properly punish the men involved.
The accuser claimed that she was pressured to take ketamine, assaulted and raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity - one of several "Greek life" organisations common across US colleges.
Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff said the suspension "will provide time for a thorough review of fraternity life at Cornell to determine whether and how it can safely continue."
"I am deeply sorry for the harm Jane Doe suffered in 2024, and appalled that this act of sexual violence occurred within our Cornell community," he added, referring to the accuser's pseudonym.
Following her initial allegations, Cornell shut down the fraternity and temporarily suspended the accused male students, two of whom were later expelled.
But critics have said the university's response was too lenient, prompting it to launch an independent review.
Thousands of students and faculty members rallied at Cornell this month to demand justice for the accuser, displaying signs reading "Hold them accountable" and "Protect survivors."
Protesters have also gathered in New York, Boston and other US cities to show support for the accuser, while social media users have shared the hashtag #IAmJaneDoe on TikTok, X and Instagram.
The 2024 incident, as alleged in a graphic lawsuit filed last month, has drawn accusations that the Ivy League institution in New York state failed to properly punish the men involved.
The accuser claimed that she was pressured to take ketamine, assaulted and raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity - one of several "Greek life" organisations common across US colleges.
Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff said the suspension "will provide time for a thorough review of fraternity life at Cornell to determine whether and how it can safely continue."
"I am deeply sorry for the harm Jane Doe suffered in 2024, and appalled that this act of sexual violence occurred within our Cornell community," he added, referring to the accuser's pseudonym.
Following her initial allegations, Cornell shut down the fraternity and temporarily suspended the accused male students, two of whom were later expelled.
But critics have said the university's response was too lenient, prompting it to launch an independent review.
Thousands of students and faculty members rallied at Cornell this month to demand justice for the accuser, displaying signs reading "Hold them accountable" and "Protect survivors."
Protesters have also gathered in New York, Boston and other US cities to show support for the accuser, while social media users have shared the hashtag #IAmJaneDoe on TikTok, X and Instagram.
"ZERO TOLERANCE"
Cornell has named a former top US prosecutor, Sally Yates, to assess the university's response to the rape allegations.
But, addressing the Cornell community, Kotlikoff said Tuesday "it is clear that we cannot wait for these findings to take action."
He said the suspension on fraternity social events was effective immediately and there would be "zero tolerance" for any violations.
"Any fraternity holding an in-house party or social event will receive an immediate emergency suspension," Kotlikoff said.
He announced other measures including the appointment of a dedicated staff member to support individuals reporting sexual misconduct, and inviting specialized New York State Police detectives to probe future sexual assault allegations.
But, addressing the Cornell community, Kotlikoff said Tuesday "it is clear that we cannot wait for these findings to take action."
He said the suspension on fraternity social events was effective immediately and there would be "zero tolerance" for any violations.
"Any fraternity holding an in-house party or social event will receive an immediate emergency suspension," Kotlikoff said.
He announced other measures including the appointment of a dedicated staff member to support individuals reporting sexual misconduct, and inviting specialized New York State Police detectives to probe future sexual assault allegations.
Meanwhile, prosecutors have reopened an investigation into the alleged gang rape, with Governor Kathy Hochul appointing state Attorney General Letitia James to lead the case.
That came after local authorities said they declined to prosecute in 2024 because the complainant's testimony did not establish a lack of consent.
In the United States, one in four female undergraduates experienced forced sexual contact or sexual contact for which they could not consent, according to a 2020 study of 33 institutions by the Association of American Universities.
Mental health nonprofit the Jed Foundation has reported that men in fraternities - which are routinely criticized for shielding sexism - are more likely to commit sexual violence.
That came after local authorities said they declined to prosecute in 2024 because the complainant's testimony did not establish a lack of consent.
In the United States, one in four female undergraduates experienced forced sexual contact or sexual contact for which they could not consent, according to a 2020 study of 33 institutions by the Association of American Universities.
Mental health nonprofit the Jed Foundation has reported that men in fraternities - which are routinely criticized for shielding sexism - are more likely to commit sexual violence.
Source: AFP/fs
Also worth reading
Content is loading...