Cornell suspends frat parties after alleged gang rape

Meanwhile, prosecutors have reopened an investigation into the alleged gang rape, with Governor Kathy Hochul appointing state Attorney General Letitia James to lead the case.



That came after local authorities said they declined to prosecute in 2024 because the complainant's testimony did not establish a lack of consent.



In the United States, one in four female undergraduates experienced forced sexual contact or sexual contact for which they could not consent, according to a 2020 study of 33 institutions by the Association of American Universities.



Mental health nonprofit the Jed Foundation has reported that men in fraternities - which are routinely criticized for shielding sexism - are more likely to commit sexual violence.