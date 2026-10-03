Woman told Cornell investigators she 'felt like bait' during alleged gang rape

LAWSUIT BY ONE OF THE ACCUSED MEN REVEALS DETAILS ON INVESTIGATION

This week, a lawyer for one of the accused men filed documents from the school’s investigation in a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the university’s punishment and remove it from his academic record. They include a 99-page report on a campus hearing panel’s disciplinary findings and a summary of events submitted by the university's lawyers.

Though only a fraction of the thousands of pages amassed in the investigation, the records show the breadth of the university’s inquiry — including 50 interviews with 32 witnesses and 12 days of hearings.

Late Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to lead a renewed criminal investigation, saying she had lost faith in Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten.

According to the Title IX documents filed in court, which are only a portion of the entire investigation, the woman and several of the men gave investigators similar accounts of drug use and sexual activity that took place at the Chi Phi fraternity house — but differed sharply in how much of it was consensual.

SNAPCHAT MESSAGES DREW OTHER MEN

The woman had been invited there by a fraternity member for whom she had long held strong romantic feelings and sexual interest, according to the disciplinary panel’s findings. The panel found that she initially consented to sex with that man and one of his friends, though she later alleged in her lawsuit that she had been pressured into taking ketamine, marijuana and alcohol and was too intoxicated to consent.

Then other men began showing up in the room, some drawn by a message one of the fraternity brothers sent to a Snapchat group at 1.42 am using a vulgar term to advertise that a woman's body was freely available. Later, another person in the chat asked if the “shop” was still open.

The woman told investigators that her intoxication had rendered her partly defenseless. She said she remembered smoking marijuana and said she knew she took ketamine, her first time doing so, but didn’t have an independent memory of it. The drug, she said, left her in a state of “vague consciousness".

“You look like an operating human being," she told school investigators at a hearing in May of 2025. "You don’t look dead or asleep necessarily. So, lights are on, but nobody’s home. Your brain is not functioning at its proper level.”

She said some of the men inhaled drugs off her unclothed body.

“I felt like bait. I felt like lions around me. It just was a totally debilitating place to be in," she told investigators.