Rising cost of living tops voters’ concerns as US presidential election approaches
LANSING, Michigan: At the Caldwell household, there is always a mouth to feed.
Parents Tim and Lynette have six children in total, including five adopted kids. Their grocery bill has more than doubled over the past few years, even though they only shop at run-of-the-mill stores.
As a result, putting food on the table has become harder to do in recent times.
“It's not fun looking at the numbers because we’re making more, we’ve gotten raises, but I feel like we can’t get ahead,” said Lynette Caldwell.
“I (used to) spend US$100 at Myer and US$200 at Sam’s Club on a regular basis, and now I’m doing like US$400 at Sam’s Club and US$300 at Myer.”
Others in the family’s home city of Lansing in Michigan state also told CNA their worries about everyday costs including petrol and utility bills.
Recent polls ahead of the United States presidential election, set to take place on Nov 5, shows that 50 per cent of Americans view cost of living as a top concern.
CANDIDATES’ PLANS
Both Vice President Kamala Harris’s and former president Donald Trump’s campaigns have unveiled plans to relieve the financial burden on households.
The Biden administration has acted to lower inflation, which has been working. But the cost of living is still higher than when he took office, making even the success of reducing inflation a hard sell to voters – something Trump has made a focal point of his campaign.
The Republican candidate plans to expand oil and gas drilling, which he says will bring down energy costs for families. He also has plans to lower the corporate tax rate and implement tariffs on imported goods.
Meanwhile, Harris has proposed a federal ban on price gouging by food producers and grocers, as well as tax cuts for middle-class Americans.
The Democratic candidate has also put forward down-payment assistance for first-time home buyers worth US$25,000.
Research by the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania found that Trump’s policies are likely to increase the national debt by US$5.8 trillion over the next 10 years, compared to US$1.2 trillion for Harris.
LIVING COSTS UP 20% SINCE PANDEMIC
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, living costs for Americans have risen 20 per cent. People spent 11 per cent of their incomes on food last year – the highest proportion in more than three decades.
In Lansing, more are turning to charities for basic essentials, even a place to sleep.
Laura Grimwood, director of community engagement at the City Rescue Mission of Lansing, said that since she started working for the organisation, the need for beds has risen from 70 beds per night to 244 currently.
“Everyone knows that the cost of living has gone up, the cost of groceries has gone up. It's impacting us as well,” she said.
“So we’re helping people who are struggling to make ends meet, who have lost their housing because they can’t afford the rising costs … of medication, groceries, housing.”
About 20 per cent of the city’s population live below the poverty line, though this figure has decreased over the decade.
Such American families struggling to make ends meet could be critical in deciding who wins the race for the White House in a few weeks’ time.
For the Caldwells, cost of living and an expensive past few years will be on their minds when casting their ballots – and they said they will likely vote for Trump.
Tim Caldwell said: “He might not be the greatest person. He does say things that get on people's nerves.
“I'm not sure I would want him to come over to my house for dinner, but I think he's a good president … and a good businessman.”