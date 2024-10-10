Rising cost of living tops voters’ concerns as US presidential election approaches

LANSING, Michigan: At the Caldwell household, there is always a mouth to feed.

Parents Tim and Lynette have six children in total, including five adopted kids. Their grocery bill has more than doubled over the past few years, even though they only shop at run-of-the-mill stores.

As a result, putting food on the table has become harder to do in recent times.

“It's not fun looking at the numbers because we’re making more, we’ve gotten raises, but I feel like we can’t get ahead,” said Lynette Caldwell.

“I (used to) spend US$100 at Myer and US$200 at Sam’s Club on a regular basis, and now I’m doing like US$400 at Sam’s Club and US$300 at Myer.”

Others in the family’s home city of Lansing in Michigan state also told CNA their worries about everyday costs including petrol and utility bills.

Recent polls ahead of the United States presidential election, set to take place on Nov 5, shows that 50 per cent of Americans view cost of living as a top concern.