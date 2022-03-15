Could a no-fly zone be implemented in Ukraine?

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Monday (Mar 14) to impose a no-fly zone over his country, saying it would protect not only Ukraine but the countries of the Atlantic alliance from Russian air attacks.

But the United States and NATO allies refused for the same reasons they have been citing since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb 24: that any attempt to establish a no-fly zone would place them in direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia and spark a wider, more dangerous conflict.

Here is what you need to know about no-fly zones, or NFZs.

WHAT IS A NO-FLY ZONE?

It is a prohibition on all or certain types of aircraft flying through a designated airspace, over a country or region.

NFZs require one or more parties being willing to enforce them - that is, being ready and able to shoot down any aircraft violating the space.

They have been used in attempts to limit an ongoing conflict on the ground and to protect certain populations. But they are costly, requiring constant air patrolling and monitoring.

From 1991 to 2003 the US, France and Britain enforced no-fly zones over Iraq in the wake of the 1991 Gulf War, to protect Shia populations in the south and minority Kurds in the north from air attacks by the Saddam Hussein's Sunni government.

From 1993 to 1995 NATO enforced a UN-declared NFZ over Bosnia.

And in 2011 NATO also enforced a UN-approved NFZ over Libya during that country's civil war.