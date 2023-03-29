In a country awash with guns, how Americans try to keep students safe

WASHINGTON: As the fallout from yet another school shooting ripples through the United States, Americans are once again debating ways to keep their children safe.

Here is a look at some of the options being discussed after Monday's (Mar 27) massacre at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, from gun control proposals to armoured safe rooms on school grounds.

BANNING ASSAULT WEAPONS

The shooter - who killed six people, three of them children, at the small Christian academy - had seven firearms, all legally purchased.

Two assault rifles and a handgun were used during rampage, police have said.

For some, this confirms the need to ban assault rifles - weapons of war designed to cause maximum casualties which are often used in mass shootings.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat who has long advocated for such a ban, on Monday repeated his well-worn call for Congress to pass legislation without delay.

In Nashville, his words resonated with some. "I carry a gun with me most days, but I don't need an assault rifle," Chad Baker, 44, told AFP as he visited a makeshift memorial for the victims.

But with the lower house of Congress, the House of Representatives, in Republican hands, the call has so far fallen on deaf ears. Republicans largely maintain that any gun control is a violation of the constitutional right to bear arms.