Court lottery gives Biden administration a chance to revive COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Lawsuits filed around the country challenging the Biden administration's workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule are expected to be consolidated in a single federal appeals court on Tuesday (Nov 16), giving the government a chance to revive a rule that was blocked last week.

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed challenging the rule, which requires employers with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing combined with wearing a face covering at work.

The rule was issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which said it will prevent 250,000 hospitalisations caused by COVID-19.