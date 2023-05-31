Courts and campaigns: Environment groups up ante in fight against plastic pollution

Legislators are lobbying for internationally legally binding policies on plastic reduction, amid protests and warnings on the urgency to act.

The UN Environment Program released a blueprint earlier this month to reduce plastic waste by 80 per cent by 2040.

SINGLE-USE PLASTIC

Despite existing efforts, environmental campaigners say it is time to up the ante.

Zero Waste France’s director Juliette Franquet told CNA: “Plastic pollution is a crucial issue. In France, people are understanding pollution more. There are more and more laws to avoid using plastics, but we have to go faster.”

Since 2016, French legislators have banned several single-use plastic products, including plastic checkout bags at shopping outlets and disposable plastic cutlery.

“If you had told me five years ago that we would be negotiating international treaties on plastic pollution, I would not have believed it. We need those words to transform into action, we need obligation. We need all the countries all over the world to make steps to reduce the production of plastics,” said Ms Franquet.