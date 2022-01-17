Australia regulator flags 'significant concerns' of price hike in COVID-19 antigen tests

SYDNEY: Australia's competition regulator on Monday (Jan 17) said that it had "significant concerns" about reports of price gouging of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and sought information from suppliers, retailers and pharmacy chains about rising costs.
Australia is facing a shortage of at-home rapid antigen test kits after authorities urged asymptomatic close contacts to bypass government-funded testing hubs, where high volumes delayed results, and take their own tests.
"In the middle of a significant outbreak of COVID-19 in a pandemic, the excessive pricing of rapid antigen tests required to diagnose the illness and protect other members of the public, is of significant concern," the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chair Rod Sims said.
Sims said there were reports of kits costing even up to A$500 (US$361) at online retailers and A$70 per test at stores when they were available for around A$10 at pharmacies weeks ago.
"This is clearly outrageous," Sims said in a statement.
On Monday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the shortages of at-home antigen tests were "not unique" to the country as authorities deal with a runaway Omicron outbreak that has driven up hospitalisation rates and strain testing systems.
"The rapid antigen tests are in short supply all around the world. This is not something that is unique to Australia going through it," Morrison told radio station 2GB on Monday. "It's part of dealing with Omicron. Omicron has disrupted everything."
After successfully containing the virus earlier in the pandemic, Australia has reported nearly 1.3 million cases over the last two weeks, overwhelming hospitals and testing clinics.
Daily infections on Monday dipped in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia's most populous states, amid expectations that the Omicron wave had neared its peak in the country.
But net new hospitalisations remain elevated, with more people admitted than at any other time in the pandemic.
A total of 52,970 cases were reported between New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania by late morning, with other states due to report later.
National daily numbers had touched a record 150,000 last Thursday, but have been steadily falling since then.
The outbreak has also threatened to slow down Australia's economic recovery with the growing toll of workers out sick or ordered to isolate leading to staff shortages and disrupting business supply chains.
"There is little doubt the rapid spread of Omicron is changing people's behaviour and impacting confidence," Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg wrote in an opinion column in the Australian newspaper, but he hoped the outbreak will peak soon.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram