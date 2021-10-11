Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

AstraZeneca drug cocktail succeeds in late-stage study to treat COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

AstraZeneca drug cocktail succeeds in late-stage study to treat COVID-19

AstraZeneca drug cocktail succeeds in late-stage study to treat COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

11 Oct 2021 03:01PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 03:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 antibody drug cocktail succeeded in reducing severe disease or death in non-hospitalised patients in a late-stage study, the British drugmaker said on Monday (Oct 11).

The drug, called AZD7442, reduced the risk of developing severe COVID-19 or death by 50 per cent in patients who had been symptomatic for seven days or less, meeting the main goal of the trial.

"An early intervention with our antibody can give a significant reduction in progression to severe disease, with continued protection for more than six months," said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca.

 

Related:

The company will discuss the data with health authorities, it added, without elaborating.

AstraZeneca is also developing the drug cocktail as a therapy to protect people who do not have a strong enough immune response to COVID-19 vaccines.

It requested emergency approval from US regulators for its use as a prevention drug last week.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

AstraZeneca COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us