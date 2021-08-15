Australia purchases Pfizer vaccines from Poland as COVID-19 infections spike

SYDNEY: Australia has purchased about 1 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Poland to add to its inoculation efforts in Sydney and its home state, which on Saturday (Aug 14) entered a snap lockdown amid record new infections.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday the extra vaccines would start arriving immediately and over half will be directed to 20- to 39-year-olds in New South Wales, as the state reported its second largest increase in locally transmitted infections.

Morrison has been under pressure for a sluggish vaccine rollout, with only about 24 per cent of Australians above 16 fully vaccinated as supplies from Pfizer, seen as the preferred inoculation for younger people, have remained in short stock.

"We've been seeing those case numbers rise in Sydney and New South Wales each day and that is terribly concerning," Morrison said at a news conference in Canberra.

"We've got to get those numbers coming down ... you needed more vaccines from us. More vaccines are on their way. They'll be there this week, and so I need Sydneysiders to stay home so we can beat this thing."

New South Wales, the most populous state, reported 415 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the second largest increase after the previous day's record 466.

Of the new doses, 530,000 will be prioritised for express delivery over the coming week to 12 greater Sydney local government areas after they arrive in Australia on Sunday night, Morrison said.

The remaining 470,340 will be distributed on a per capita basis to other states and territories to fast-track inoculations of the younger age-group.Concerned about growing infections in rural areas as recent sewage tests detected the virus in several regional towns, officials on Saturday tightened restrictions and ordered a snap seven-day lockdown across the state.