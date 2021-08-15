Logo
Australia secures 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses from Poland
World

Australia secures 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses from Poland

Australia secures 1 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses from Poland

A healthcare professional prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as high-risk workers receive the first vaccines in the state of Victoria's rollout of the program, in Melbourne, Australia, Feb 22, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Sandra Sanders)

15 Aug 2021 09:08AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 09:08AM)
SYDNEY: Australia has secured about 1 million additional doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that will start arriving on Sunday (Aug 15) night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The doses, provided by the Polish government, will be targeted for Australians ages 20 to 39 years old, particularly in Sydney where transmission numbers have spiked to record highs.

Australia previously contracted for 14 million Pfizer doses, Morrison said.

At a news press conference in Canberra, Morrison expressed thanks to Poland and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Source: Reuters/zl

