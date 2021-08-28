Australia reports record COVID-19 cases, majority in New South Wales; New Zealand reports 82 new cases

After months of supply delays with the Pfizer shots and public unease about the AstraZeneca vaccine, Australia has been racing in recent weeks to inoculate its population. At current rates, 80 per cent could be vaccinated by mid-November.

The federal government announced a plan last month that envisaged lockdowns as a key to quelling outbreaks until 70 per cent percent of the population gets vaccinated and a gradual re-opening of Australia's borders when the number reaches 80 per cent.

Just 33.7 per cent of people above age 16 have been fully vaccinated, but with some 49,800 cases and 993 deaths, Australia has kept its COVID-19 numbers relatively low.

Neighbouring New Zealand, which had been largely virus-free this year, is also fighting a Delta outbreak, reporting 82 new locally acquired cases on Saturday, all in the epicentre Auckland, as the nation remains under a strict lockdown.

This brings the number of cases of the community outbreak to 429. There are 415 active cases in Auckland and the remaining 14 in the capital city Wellington.

Twenty-five of the patients are in hospital with two in intensive care, the health ministry said in a statement.