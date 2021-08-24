Australia COVID-19 pandemic panel backs reopening plans amid Delta variant surge

SYDNEY: Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70 per cent to 80 per cent vaccination levels, the government's pandemic modelling adviser said, even as some states hinted they may not ease border curbs if Sydney fails to control its Delta outbreak.

The Melbourne-based Doherty Institute said the country's focus must shift to limiting the number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations, from its current zero-cases strategy, when at least 70 per cent of the country's population above age 16 is fully vaccinated.

"This level of vaccination will make it easier to live with the virus, as we do with other viruses such as the flu," it said in a statement late on Monday (Aug 23). "Once we reach 70 per cent vaccine coverage, opening up at tens or hundreds of cases nationally per day is possible."

Currently, 30 per cent of Australia's adult population has been fully vaccinated while 53 per cent have had at least one dose.