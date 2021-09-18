Australia reports 1,882 new COVID-19 cases as police quell protests

MELBOURNE: Australia recorded 1,882 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Sep 18), as thousands of police officers in Sydney and Melbourne were deployed to quell planned anti-lockdown protests, setting up checkpoints and barricades.

Several hundred people managed to gather in downtown Melbourne, and local media reported some early arrests and clashes with the police as 2,000 officers made the area virtually a no-go zone. Public transport and ride shares into the city were suspended.

In Sydney, riot squad officers, highway patrol, detectives and general duties police were also deployed to the streets.

Australia has been grappling with an outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus since mid-June, with both Sydney and Melbourne, and the capital Canberra, in strict lockdowns for weeks now.

New South Wales reported 1,331 COVID-19 cases, mostly in state capital Sydney, and six deaths, while Victoria had 535 new infections, again mostly in state capital Melbourne, along with one death.