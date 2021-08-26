Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents amid COVID-19 Delta surge

SYDNEY: Two major hospitals in Sydney's west, the epicentre of Australia's coronavirus outbreak, set up emergency outdoor tents on Thursday (Aug 26) to help deal with an increase in patients as the city grapples with its worst flare-up in the pandemic.

Sydney, Australia's largest city, is struggling to stamp out an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, with daily infections hitting record levels even after two months under a hard lockdown.

A total of 919 cases were recorded on Wednesday, the biggest daily rise, with nearly 9,000 added in the last two weeks.