Sydney lifts COVID-19 curfews as case numbers stabilise

SYDNEY: Sydney authorities moved to lift curfews for COVID-19 hotspots on Wednesday (Sep 15), as infection numbers stabilised and vaccination rates surged.

Almost three months after activity in Australia's largest city was frozen by lockdown orders, state authorities announced the easing of restrictions for the worst-hit areas.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the 9pm to 5am curfew for virus hotspots would be lifted from Wednesday, in what Sydneysiders hope signals the beginning of the end of a long lockdown.

Infection rates appear to have plateaued at around 1,300 a day, and 80 per cent of people in Australia's most populous state have received at least one vaccine dose.

"We've seen a stabilisation in the last few days," said Berejiklian, while urging residents to continue to be vigilant and respect stay-at-home orders.

"We don't want to see that trend go the wrong way."

Most Sydney residents can only leave home to buy food, exercise outdoors or seek medical treatment.

Schools, bars, restaurants and offices have been closed since late June, and residents are not allowed to venture more than 5km from their homes.

Berejiklian has said that many restrictions would be lifted when 70 per cent of residents were fully vaccinated, sometime in October.

"We know it's been a struggle, but there are only a few weeks left before we get to 70 per cent double dose," she said.

An 18-month-old ban on Australians leaving the country is set to expire in mid-December, raising the prospect that international travel could also resume.