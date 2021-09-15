Australia's Victoria state nears first COVID-19 vaccination goal

SYDNEY: Australia's Victoria state reported a second consecutive daily fall in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Sep 15) as its first-dose vaccination rate neared the 70 per cent level where some curbs imposed to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant will be eased.

Authorities have promised to double the travel limit for 5 million residents in locked-down Melbourne, the state capital, to 10km and allow an extra hour of outdoor exercise when the state hits that inoculation target.

With around 68 per cent of the state's adults having received a first vaccine dose, it is likely to reach 70 per cent this week as new supplies are rolled out, about a week ahead of schedule.

Victoria reported 423 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 445 on Tuesday, and two new deaths.