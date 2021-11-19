Austria reimposes full COVID-19 lockdown, to make vaccinations compulsory

VIENNA: Austria will reimpose a full COVID-19 lockdown to tackle a new wave of infections, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Friday (Nov 19), making it the first country in the European Union to take such stringent measures.

The Alpine nation also plans to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory from Feb 1 next year.

Roughly two-thirds of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Its infections are among the highest on the continent, with a seven-day incidence of 991 per 100,000 people.

"Despite months of persuasion, we have not succeeded in convincing enough people to get vaccinated," Schallenberg told a press conference in the western Tyrol state, where he met regional government heads.

He blamed those refusing to be vaccinated for an "attack on the health system".

"It hurts that such measures still have to be taken," the chancellor added.

The full lockdown will start from Monday and will be evaluated after 10 days, Schallenberg said.

This means people are no longer allowed to leave their houses with few exceptions such as shopping for essentials and exercising.