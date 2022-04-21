Logo
COVID-19 cases down in the Americas even as North America faces increase: PAHO
COVID-19 cases down in the Americas even as North America faces increase: PAHO

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at La Rural, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec 23, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

21 Apr 2022 12:20AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 12:24AM)
SAO PAULO: COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday (Apr 20), with infections last week having dropped 2.3 per cent and deaths falling 15.2 per cent from the prior week.

The broad trend comes even as cases have scaled up in North America with an 11.2 per cent increase last week, the organisation said, noting that in Canada hospitalisations rose by more than 20 per cent as the proportion of Omicron BA.2 cases grew.

As borders have re-opened and tourism has ramped up, cases have also surged in some Caribbean countries and territories, with Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Barbados and Saint Martin having recorded the largest relative increases.

"Nonetheless, on a broad scale, cases and deaths are declining in the Americas," PAHO's director Dr Carissa Etienne said in a press briefing.

She reinforced the need of consolidating high vaccination rates in the continent, and celebrated that 14 countries have already reached the World Health Organization (WHO) goal of fully immunising 70 per cent of their populations by Jun 30.

"The decoupling of death rates and new infections is proof that vaccines are working well to protect people from hospitalisation and death due to COVID-19," Etienne said.

Source: Reuters/ec

