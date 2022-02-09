COVID-19 cases surpass 400 million as Omicron grips world

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 400 million on Wednesday (Feb 9), according to a Reuters tally, as the highly contagious Omicron variant dominates the outbreak, pushing health systems in several countries to the brink of capacity.

The Omicron variant, which is dominating the surge around the world, accounts for almost all new cases reported daily. While cases have begun to level off in many countries, more than 2 million cases are still being reported on average each day, according to a Reuters analysis. Deaths, which tend to lag cases, have increased by 70 per cent in the last five weeks based on the seven-day average.

While preliminary evidence from several countries have shown that Omicron is milder than previous variants, a large volume of cases can potentially overburden healthcare systems globally.

It took over a month for COVID cases to reach 400 million from 300 million, compared to five months for the cases to reach 300 million from 200 million, according to a Reuters tally. The pandemic has killed over 6 million people worldwide.

The top five countries reporting the most cases on a seven-day average - United States, France, Germany, Russia, and Brazil – account for roughly 37 per cent of all new cases reported worldwide, according to Reuters analysis.